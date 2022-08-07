Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of FIX opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $106.79.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

