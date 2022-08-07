Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

DQ opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.