Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $490.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
