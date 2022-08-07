Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $490.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

