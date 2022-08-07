Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.