Shoals Technologies Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,667 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 1,142 put options.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.40 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.