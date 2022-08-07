BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

BIOLASE Trading Up 2.3 %

BIOLASE stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. BIOLASE has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

