Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Plumas Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
