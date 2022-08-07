StockNews.com Upgrades Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) to “Sell”

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Insider Activity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,441.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112,552 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,781,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,399 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

See Also

