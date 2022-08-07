Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Caesarstone Price Performance
Caesarstone stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)
