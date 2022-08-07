Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

