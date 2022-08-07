O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
O2Micro International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
