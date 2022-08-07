O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

About O2Micro International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Featured Stories

