Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.