Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.