ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 24,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,397,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,955 shares of company stock valued at $484,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

