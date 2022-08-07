ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Activity
In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 24,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,397,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,955 shares of company stock valued at $484,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
