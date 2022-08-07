1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

