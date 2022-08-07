StockNews.com Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 33.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 64.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,153,000 after buying an additional 103,395 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

