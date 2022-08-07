Financial Analysis: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) vs. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Bankshares pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 33.26% 7.53% 1.19% HBT Financial 31.99% 14.14% 1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bankshares and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 HBT Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.84 $367.74 million $2.58 14.88 HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.18 $56.27 million $1.93 9.47

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats HBT Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

