Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$2.02

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Shares of XBC opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$119.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.