Analyzing AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AvidXchange and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 2 9 0 2.82 Marqeta 1 3 11 0 2.67

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of 16.27, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.32%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Marqeta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AvidXchange and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $248.41 million 6.35 -$199.65 million -1.44 -5.54 Marqeta $517.17 million 11.09 -$163.93 million ($0.55) -19.22

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvidXchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -56.17% -33.45% -5.07% Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78%

Summary

Marqeta beats AvidXchange on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

