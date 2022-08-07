The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.42 Average PT from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.92.
WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
WMB stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
