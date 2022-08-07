Head-To-Head Review: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23% Pzena Investment Management 7.46% 9.95% 6.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.91 $445.05 million ($1.73) -32.21 Pzena Investment Management $199.33 million 3.52 $18.68 million $0.82 11.57

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Pzena Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. B. Riley Financial pays out -231.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pzena Investment Management pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats B. Riley Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

