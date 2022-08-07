Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$14.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CSH.UN stock opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,144.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.53.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 6,120.00%.

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.