Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
NYSE DIN opened at $70.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
