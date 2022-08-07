Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DIN opened at $70.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

