Babylon (BBLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Babylon to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Babylon has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. On average, analysts expect Babylon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Babylon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Babylon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

