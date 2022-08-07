AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,130.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.