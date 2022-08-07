Roblox (RBLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBLX opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,377,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 664,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

