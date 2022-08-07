Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.69-$0.73 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $152.41 on Friday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.