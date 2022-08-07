AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Shares of ABCL opened at $11.32 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
