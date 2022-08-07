Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 3.0 %
RRR stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on RRR. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.