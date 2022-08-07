Veritone (VERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of VERI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Veritone has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

Veritone Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veritone by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

