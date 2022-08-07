Upstart (UPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.29-$0.31 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upstart Stock Up 4.5 %

Upstart stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

