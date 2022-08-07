Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

