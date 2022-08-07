Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.09-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.09-0.17 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

