Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,516.40

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.67) to GBX 1,243 ($15.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.61), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,098,659.13).

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9 %

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,277.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,382.98%.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

