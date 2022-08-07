Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 688.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

