IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $2.75 to $2.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 656048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $4,293,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 12.8 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.