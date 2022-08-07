Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $138.62 and last traded at $137.02, with a volume of 26649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.82.

The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 50.97%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,001,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

