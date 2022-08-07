Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 10.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10. 286,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,720,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 91.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,966. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

