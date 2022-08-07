Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Markel traded as low as $1,168.11 and last traded at $1,170.42, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,181.86.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Markel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,298.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

