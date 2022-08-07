BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $95.26, with a volume of 34817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

