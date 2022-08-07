Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 9.3% on Earnings Beat

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 53,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,771,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

