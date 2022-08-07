Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading 10.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $162.10 and last traded at $158.19. 5,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.14.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

