Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 10.7% Following Weak Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 16,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 503,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Schrödinger by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

