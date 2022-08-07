UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. UserTesting traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.50. 2,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.