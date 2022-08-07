Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.05 and last traded at $90.38. Approximately 78,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,677,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

