Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.