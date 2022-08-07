HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

MUX stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$214.37 million and a P/E ratio of -25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.