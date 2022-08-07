Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

