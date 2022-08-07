Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 20.10%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

