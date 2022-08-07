Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $411.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

