KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.16.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $395.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.45 and its 200-day moving average is $346.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.