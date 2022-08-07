Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $69,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.